  • STV
  • MySTV

Winter Olympics opening ceremony highlights Korean unity

ITV

Pyeongchang Games opened with fireworks and a significant display of friendship.

South Korean performers brought on the national flag
South Korean performers brought on the national flag AP

The opening ceremony to the 2018 Winter Olympics kicked off in South Korea with a round of sparkling fireworks, but the highlight of the show so far has been the displays of unity between the two Koreas.

In a historic meeting during the opening ceremony South Korean President Moon Jae-in turned to shake hands with Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Her presence in the freezing Olympics Stadium in Pyeongchang is significant - it is the first member of her family to visit South Korea since the 1950-53 Korean War.

Fireworks and dancers thrilled the crowd
Fireworks and dancers thrilled the crowd AP
The most significant displays were those of unity between the two Koreas
The most significant displays were those of unity between the two Koreas AP

The Games began with a series of symbolism-heavy dance displays, augmented by light boxes that flashed different colours behind each of the seats in the stadium.

In front of the 30,000 strong crowd, four children hurried after a giant White Tiger, puppets and dancers filled the stage and a dazzling light display inscribed the yin and yang symbol on the ice.

On stage children hurried after a giant White Tiger
On stage children hurried after a giant White Tiger AP

Former South Korean Olympians paraded the national flag into the stadium and the Rainbow Children's Choir sung the national anthem, Aegukga, as it was raised.

The ceremony included a series of dazzling dances
The ceremony included a series of dazzling dances AP

When then the parade of nations began it was led, as is traditional, by Greece.

Then in another display of unity, North and South Korea entered the Olympic stadium together.

Korean athletes entered the stadium together
Korean athletes entered the stadium together AP

It is the first time the tow teams have marched together in 11 years.

The two countries have also formed a joint women's hockey team, which consists of 23 South Koreans and 12 North Koreans.

North Korean delegates held up flags of a united Korean peninsular
North Korean delegates held up flags of a united Korean peninsular AP

And at one point North Korean delegates held up flags of a united Korean peninsular, all indications of a shared purpose that could hardly be fathomed one month ago.

Tonga's Pita Taufatofua proved a crowd pleaser
Tonga's Pita Taufatofua proved a crowd pleaser AP

There was another surprise with the appearance of Tonga - the country's flag bearer Pita Taufatofua entered the stadium bare-chested, smiling unflinchingly despite the sub zero temperatures.

Although hailing from a tropical nation where snow is in short supply, he is to compete in the cross-country skiing event.

Lizzy Yarnold carried the flag for Britain
Lizzy Yarnold carried the flag for Britain AP

Gold medalist Lizzy Yarnold, who is to compete in the skeleton race, carried the flag for Britain.

South Korea's Yuna Kim ignited the Olympic cauldron
South Korea's Yuna Kim ignited the Olympic cauldron AP

South Korean figure skating gold medalist Yuna Kim ignited the Olympic cauldron.

Also attending the ceremony was US Vice President Mike Pence.

Mike Pence was sat close to Mr Kim's sister but did not interact with the North Korean delegation
Mike Pence was sat close to Mr Kim's sister but did not interact with the North Korean delegation AP

Although he was sitting near Mr Kim's sister, he did not interact with the North Korean delegation and stood only for the US team, despite others in the box standing and applauding athletes from the two Koreas, it was reported.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.