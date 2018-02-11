Passenger plane 'crashes' after leaving Moscow airport

Aircraft reportedly disappeared from radar just minutes after leaving Domodedovo Airport.

A passenger plane has reportedly crashed shortly after taking off from an airport in Moscow.

The aircraft, which was carrying around 70 people, disappeared from radar just minutes after leaving Domodedovo Airport on Sunday, according to local media.

Reports said the plane was an An-148, a regional jet belonging to Saratov Airlines, which had been travelling to the city of Orsk, near to the Kazakhstan border.

Flightradar24 tweeted that the aircraft departed at 11.22am local time and began descending just five minutes later, losing signal around 20 miles south-east of the airport.

