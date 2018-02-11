Three British people die in Grand Canyon helicopter crash

Three died in a helicopter crash at the Grand Canyon, the Foreign Office said.

Grand Canyon AP

Three British people have died in a helicopter accident at the Grand Canyon, the Foreign Office said.

Six passengers and a pilot were on board the Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopters chopper when it crashed under unknown circumstances on Saturday evening on the Hualapai Nation's land near Quartermaster Canyon, by the Grand Canyon's West Rim.

A witness said he saw flames and black smoke spewing from the crash site, heard explosions and saw victims who were bleeding and badly burned.

A Foreign Office spokeswoman said: "We are providing support to the families of six British visitors involved in a helicopter accident at the Grand Canyon on February 10, and we are in close contact with the US emergency services."

