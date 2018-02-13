  • STV
Kim grateful for South's welcome to Olympic delegation

ITV

Kim Jong Un expressed gratitude to the South Korea for "making sincere efforts".

North Korea sent its nominal head of state and Kim's sister Kim Yo Jong.
Kim Jong Un was happy with the welcome North Korean delegation received on its visit to theWinter Olympic Games in the South, according to the state-owned Korean Central News Agency.

According to reports, Kim expressed gratitude to the South for "making their possible and sincere efforts" for the guests from the North and emphasised the importance of continuing dialogue between two countries.

North Korea sent its nominal head of state and Kim's sister Kim Yo Jong, who extended an invitation to South Korean president Moon Jae-in to visit Pyongyang for a summit in the near future, though Moon has yet to accept the offer.

Moon said the Koreas should create an environment so that a meeting of the two leaders could take place. He also called for a quick resumption of dialogue between North Korea and the United States.

The North delegation returned home on Sunday night. During a three-day visit, the delegation members sat among world dignitaries including the US vice president Mike Pence at the opening ceremony of Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games, had lunch with Moon at his presidential palace and joined Moon in cheering for the first-ever inter-Korean Olympic team as it debuted in the women's ice hockey tournament.

The North Koreans were the subject of intense media scrutiny during their busy schedule visiting Seoul and the Olympic towns of Pyeongchang and Gangneung.

Kim Jong-un's sister in Seoul Kim Yo-jong (C), the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, enters a hotel in Seoul on Feb. 9, 2018.
South Koreans were especially fascinated by Kim's sister, who seemed relaxed and smiled most of the time.

The 30-year-old, an increasingly prominent figure in her older brother's government, was the North's first ruling family to visit the South since the end of the Korean War.

South Korean media closely documented every move and gesture of the North Korean leader's younger sister, commenting on everything from the purse she carried to her writing style in a message she left in the presidential palace guest book.

An hour before the North Korean news agency report, Pence declared that the US is open for talks without preconditions with nuclear North Korea, in a subtle shift in White House policy.

The vice president's remarks provided a little more leverage for South Korea in its path-finding outreach to the North and could reduce potential strains in the US-South Korean alliance.

But diplomacy between Washington and Pyongyang will not start unless Kim Jong Un wants it to.

While the North Korean dictator, who has yet to meet a foreign leader, has invited the South Korean president for a rare summit, Kim has given no sign of being ready to talk to the US.

WHERE TO NOW?

