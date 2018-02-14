Winter Olympics: Wind forces evacuation and cancels events

Women's biathlon, women's slalom, men's downhill and women's giant slalom all postponed.

Strong winds are wreaking havoc in Pyeongchang. AP

Strong winds have forced the evacuation of Pyeongchang 2018's Olympic Park and disrupted a number of events.

Spectators were asked to leave the Olympic Park, one of the Games's main venues, as the weather continued to play havoc.

Events including the women's biathlon, women's slalom, men's downhill and women's giant slalom were all postponed on Wednesday as strong winds also hit the Alpensia Biathlon Center.

Organisers were expecting winds of more than 15mph, making it difficult for biathlon competitors to shoot their rifles.

The start-times of other events were also pushed back to later in the day as the weather continued to create bigger backlogs.

Most of the Games are taking place in Pyeongchang county, with some events held in neighbouring city Gangneung - site of the Olympic Park.

A number of events have been postponed. AP

A statement from the Pyeongchang Olympic Committee read: "Due to high winds in the Gangneung area, all activities in the common domain of the Gangneung Olympic Park have been temporarily been suspended to ensure the safety of all personnel.

"Spectators are being encouraged to stay indoors and general admission to the park has been suspended for the remainder of the day.

"Venue Media Centres that are in temporary structures are also closed until the high winds subside, with media continuing to work from the press tribune areas.

"Precautionary measures are being taken as safety remains a paramount priority for PyeongChang 2018."