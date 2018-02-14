Zimbabwe's opposition leader Tsvangirai dies at age 65

Morgan Tsvangirai, the long-time leader of Zimbabwe's main opposition party, has died.

Morgan Tsvangirai had been battling cancer. PA

Morgan Tsvangirai, the long-time leader of Zimbabwe's main opposition party, has died at age 65.

Mr Tsvangirai had been battling colon cancer, but his exact cause of death has not been disclosed.

The vice president for the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) confirmed Ms Tsvangirai's death.

"I can confirm that he died this evening. The family communicated this to me," Elias Mudzuri told Reuters.

