'Numerous fatalities' reported in high school shooting

There has been at least 14 fatalities in the Florida high school.

Armed police were seen outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. APTN

A teenage suspect is in custody after after a shooting spree at a secondary school in the US state of Florida resulted in "numerous fatalities".

Armed police descended on Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, north of Miami on Wednesday afternoon as classes were due to finish after reports of a shooting.

Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie said there were "numerous fatalities", while Broward County Sheriff said at least 14 victims had been transported to hospital.

"It is a horrific situation," Superintendent Runcie said.

"It is a horrible day for us."

The suspect has been named as Nicolas Cruz and is believed to be a former student.

Gunmen were also placed in the car park. APTN

Sheriff Scott Israel said the teen was arrested without incident after he was located off the school grounds in a nearby community.

"I don't know why he left," Sheriff Israel told reporters, saying the shooter was outside and inside the school at points during the attack.

The sheriff said several SWAT teams have gone in during the afternoon and are clearing every building at the school complex to ensure no other threat remains.

The FBI has stepped in and will begin processing what he described as "horrific scene".

"This is a terrible day ... This is catastrophic," he said.

The White House has cancelled its daily press briefing and President Donald Trump has spoken with Florida Governor Rick Scott about the shooting.

He said in a tweet that the White House is "working closely with law enforcement on the terrible Florida school shooting".