Jacob Zuma made the televised announcement this afternoon.

Jacob Zuma APTN

Jacob Zuma has resigned as president of South Africa.

The scandal-tainted leader made the announcement in a televised address to the nation.

Mr Zuma said he had resigned despite his disagreement with the instruction of the ruling African National Congress party to leave office immediately.

The ANC had been prepared to pursue a vote of no confidence in parliament on Thursday.

The president had been discredited by corruption scandals but had been clinging onto power.

He is expected to be replaced by his current deputy Cyril Ramaphosa.