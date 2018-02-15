  • STV
Stormy Daniels 'free to discuss' alleged affair with Trump

ITV

Mr Trump's personal lawyer has acknowledged paying Ms Daniels $130,000 just before election.

"Everything is off now, and Stormy is going to tell her story." PA

Porn star Stormy Daniels believes she is now free to discuss her alleged sexual encounter with US President Donald Trump, her manager has told The Associated Press.

Mr Trump's personal lawyer has acknowledged paying Ms Daniels 130,000 US dollars just before America's presidential election day.

Ms Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, believes that Mr Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen invalidated a non-disclosure agreement after two news stories were published on Tuesday.

In one, Mr Cohen told The New York Times that he made the six-figure payment with his personal funds, and another in the Daily Beast, which reported that Mr Cohen was shopping a book proposal that would touch on Ms Daniels' story, said the manager, Gina Rodriguez.

"Everything is off now, and Stormy is going to tell her story," Ms Rodriguez said.

Ms Daniels first detailed her account of an alleged extramarital affair with Mr Trump in 2011, when the celebrity website The Dirty published it but then removed the material under the threat of a lawsuit, according to the site's founder, Nik Richie.

Her story then remained largely out of public view until a month before the 2016 presidential election, when the website The Smoking Gun published an account that went mostly unnoticed by major news organisations.

In January, The Wall Street Journal reported that a limited liability company in Delaware formed by Mr Cohen made the six-figure payment to Ms Daniels to keep her from discussing the affair during the presidential campaign.

Daniels first detailed her account of an alleged extramarital affair with Mr Trump in 2011. PA

Mr Cohen said the payment was made with his own money, and that "neither the Trump Organisation nor the Trump campaign was a party to the transaction with Ms Clifford, and neither reimbursed me for the payment, either directly or indirectly."

A campaign finance advocacy group, Common Cause, had complained about the payment to the Federal Election Commission, which is investigating.

A White House spokeswoman referred all questions about the payment to Mr Cohen.

At issue is what transpired inside a Lake Tahoe, Nevada, hotel room in 2006 between the actress and Mr Trump the year after his marriage to his third wife, Melania.

A lawyer for Ms Daniels, Keith Davidson, has previously distributed statements on Ms Daniels' behalf denying there was any affair.

But in a 2011 interview with the gossip magazine In Touch Weekly, the actress - who the magazine said passed a polygraph test - said the two had sex and she described a subsequent year-long relationship.

The AP has previously reported that In Touch held off on publishing her account after Mr Cohen threatened to sue the publication. It published the interview last month.

In recent weeks the actress has played coy, declining to elaborate when pressed on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Ms Rodriguez said her client will soon announce how and when she will tell her story publicly. The celebrity website The Blast first reported the contention that Mr Cohen's comments freed Ms Clifford from her non-disclosure agreement.

