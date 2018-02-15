Cyril Ramaphosa elected as new President of South Africa

The announcement has been made amid protests from opposition parties in Parliament.

Cyril Ramaphosa has been named as the new president. PA

Cyril Ramaphosa is the new President of South Africa after being elected to the role following Jacob Zuma's resignation, amid protests from opposition parties.

The main opposition party in the country the Democratic Alliance refused to participate in the selection process, saying parliament should instead be dissolved and new elections take place.

Another party, the Economic Freedom Fighters walked out of parliament in protest, rejecting the plan to elect the new president.

Those protesting say the African National Congress' plan to elect a new leader is "illegitimate".

Mr Zuma was forced to quit his role after being linked to alleged corruption in the country.

If Mr Zuma had not resigned it would almost certainly have been ousted as public opinion went against him.

Upon resigning, Mr Zuma said: "Of course, I must accept that if my party and my compatriots wish that I be removed from office, they must exercise that right and do so in the manner prescribed by the constitution," he said.

Mr Ramaphosa was elected leader of the ANC in December and was the only candidate put forward to replace Zuma.

