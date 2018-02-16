US indicts 13 Russians for alleged election meddling

The US government said Russian entities began interfering as early as 2014.

Charged: Robert Mueller has accused 13 Russians. AP

The US federal grand jury has indicted 13 Russian nationals and three entities accused of meddling with the 2016 election and political processes.

Court documents issued by US Special Counsel Robert Mueller claimed Russian organisations began interfering with political processes, including the 2016 presidential election, as early as 2014.

Some of the defendants, posing as U.S. persons, communicated with unwitting individuals associated with the Trump campaign, the indictment said.

Charges include conspiracy, wire fraud, bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

