Thirteen killed in helicopter crash after Mexico earthquake

A military helicopter assessing damage after a powerful earthquake in Mexico has crashed, killing 13 people.

Five women, four men and three children were killed as the helicopter tried to land in a field in the southern state of Oaxaca. Another person died later in hospital.

Fifteen people were injured. All of those killed were on the ground. The helicopter's crew and passengers survived. On board were officials including Mexican Interior Minister Alfonso Navarrete and Oaxaca State Governor Alejandro Murat.

Jorge Rosales, a local reporter who was aboard the helicopter when it crashed, described how the pilot lost control and the helicopter attempted to land in a swirl of dust.

The moment the helicopter touched down it lost control, it slid - like it skidded - and it hit some vehicles that were stationed in the area. In that moment, you couldn't see anything, nothing else was heard beside the sound that iron makes when it scrapes the earth. Jorge Rosales, local reporter aboard the helicopter

A magnitude-7.2 earthquake shook south and central Mexico on Friday, causing people to flee swaying buildings and office towers in the country's capital. There were no reports of severe damage.