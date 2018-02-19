  • STV
Rockefeller family's art collection on sale at auction

ITV

The art collection may set new records as the most valuable collection ever sold.

The Rockefeller's decorated their many homes with exquisite art treasures.
One of the world's leading private art collections to be sold in a charity auction that could set new records.

Christie's will is preparing for a blockbuster auction of the Rockefeller art collection.

The trove had been owned by David Rockefeller and his wife Peggy, who built up a near peerless collection of masterpieces.

David was the grandson of John D. Rockefeller, who became the world's first billionaire in the US oil trade.

The family were known for their power, wealth, and philanthropy - and their enormous means is reflected in the artworks they bought.

David and Peggy Rockefeller collected a huge treasure trove of masterpieces.
The family home was adorned with artworks worth millions apiece.

In the sitting room there were paintings by Renoir and Matisse, while a visitor could chance upon a Monet artwork on the staircase and a Picasso in the library.

After David's death at age 101 last year, the family decided to auction his collection to benefit good causes.

Now, the masterpieces are on display in London ahead of a New York sale in May that may set a new record for the most valuable collection ever.

It is expected to bring in more than half a billion pounds in total.

A Monet painting hung in David Rockefeller's stairway.
Their friend and family historian said that David always intended that his art collection should be sold after his death.

He said: "Occasionally, a member of his family or one of the people who worked for him would say, 'David you already have 18 of those of whatever it might be, maybe you don't want to acquire something else'.

"If he saw something that was really very, very high quality, it's almost as if he couldn't resist."

