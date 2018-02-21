US evangelist Reverend Billy Graham dies aged 99
He was a counsellor to presidents and the most widely heard Christian evangelist in history.
Pioneering preacher Reverend Billy Graham has died aged 99.
The evangelist transformed American religious life through his preaching and activism.
He became a counsellor to presidents and the most widely heard Christian evangelist in history.
Spokesman Mark DeMoss says Mr Graham, who had been suffering from cancer and pneumonia, died at his home in North Carolina on Wednesday morning.
Mr Graham reached more than 200 million people through his live appearances, and millions more through his pioneering use of television and radio.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.