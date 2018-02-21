  • STV
Florida massacre survivors rally for gun control change

ITV

The mass demo calling for stricter gun laws will take place in Washington DC.

Activists are exerting pressure for gun control change.
Activists are exerting pressure for gun control change. AP

Survivors of the Florida high-school massacre have organised a mass rally calling for stricter gun controls as celebrities pledged hundreds of thousands of dollars to the movement.

George Clooney and Oprah Winfrey both donated $500,000 to the March For Our Lives fund which will take place on March 24.

It comes as students continue to demand tighter gun restrictions following last week's shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in which 17 people were killed.

On Wednesday many students made their way to Tallahassee, Florida's State capital, to voice their demands.

Donald Trump has promised survivors of the attack, as well as those from the Sandy Hook and Columbine shootings, a "listening" session.

The White House said the president would "host a conversation on how to improve school safety".

Donald Trump has promised a 'listening session' for survivors.
Donald Trump has promised a 'listening session' for survivors. AP

A statement on the March For Our Lives website reads says participants "will take to the streets of Washington DC to demand that their lives and safety become a priority and that we end this epidemic of mass school shootings".

Actor Clooney said he and his wife Amal would make their donation in the names of their eight-month-old twins.

"Amal and I are so inspired by the courage and eloquence of these young men and women from Stoneman Douglas High School," he said.

"Our family will be there on March 24 to stand side by side with this incredible generation of young people from all over the country, and in the name of our children Ella and Alexander, we're donating 500,000 dollars to help pay for this ground-breaking event."

Winfrey tweeted that she "couldn't agree more" with Clooney, adding that she would also donate the equivalent of £357,000.

She said: 2These inspiring young people remind me of the Freedom Riders of the 60s who also said we've had ENOUGH and our voices will be heard."

The White House said of the listening session that President Trump "looks forward to an open discussion on how we can keep our students safe".

Nikolas Cruz, the Florida shooting suspect.
Nikolas Cruz, the Florida shooting suspect. AP

