  • STV
  • MySTV

Florida shooting survivors tell Trump to 'fix it' at talks

ITV

Survivors of Florida high school massacre delivered emotional pleas to president at White House.

Donald Trump met with survivors of the Florida school shooting.
Donald Trump met with survivors of the Florida school shooting. AP

Survivors and relatives of victims from the Florida high school massacre have delivered emotional pleas to Donald Trump in a sit-down session with the president.

Students with quavering voices and parents shaking with anger urged President Trump to "do something" as they demanded change to US gun control.

In emotional scenes at the White House, the father of one victim yelled "Fix it" at the president.

One student from last week's shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 people were killed, fought back tears as he faced Mr Trump on Wednesday.

"I don't understand why I can go into a store and by a weapon of war," Sam Zeif.

In emotional scenes President Trump was told to 'fix' gun control.
In emotional scenes President Trump was told to 'fix' gun control. AP

The meeting comes after hundreds of students marched to Florida's state capital demanding change to gun legislation.

Activists gathered outside the statehouse in Tallahassee where they called on President Trump to ignite change.

During the White House meeting, Andrew Pollack, father of slain student Meadow Pollack, told Mr Trump to "fix it".

"It's not about gun laws right now. We need our children safe," he said.

Noting previous school shootings, such as Columbine and Sandy Hook, Mr Pollack said: "It should have been one school shooting and we should have fixed it and I'm p*****."

"Because my daughter, I'm not going to see again. King David Cemetery, that is where I go to see my kid now."

Sam Zeif asked the president why it was "that easy" to buy an AR-15, the type of weapon used by gunman Nikolas Cruz.

Protests have been taking place across Florida.
Protests have been taking place across Florida. AP

Mr Trump also heard messages from the parents of Gina Montalto and Jaime Guttenberg, two 14-year-old girls killed in the Florida attack.

Fred Guttenberg, father of Jaime, called on the president to "publicly acknowledge the role of guns" in violence".

The president pledged action during the meeting, saying: "We don't want others to go through the kind of pain you've been through."

He said he was considering backing proposals to promote concealed carrying of weapons by trained school employees to respond to school shootings.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.