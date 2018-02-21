Florida shooting survivors tell Trump to 'fix it' at talks

Survivors of Florida high school massacre delivered emotional pleas to president at White House.

Donald Trump met with survivors of the Florida school shooting. AP

Survivors and relatives of victims from the Florida high school massacre have delivered emotional pleas to Donald Trump in a sit-down session with the president.

Students with quavering voices and parents shaking with anger urged President Trump to "do something" as they demanded change to US gun control.

In emotional scenes at the White House, the father of one victim yelled "Fix it" at the president.

One student from last week's shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 people were killed, fought back tears as he faced Mr Trump on Wednesday.

"I don't understand why I can go into a store and by a weapon of war," Sam Zeif.

In emotional scenes President Trump was told to 'fix' gun control. AP

The meeting comes after hundreds of students marched to Florida's state capital demanding change to gun legislation.

Activists gathered outside the statehouse in Tallahassee where they called on President Trump to ignite change.

During the White House meeting, Andrew Pollack, father of slain student Meadow Pollack, told Mr Trump to "fix it".

"It's not about gun laws right now. We need our children safe," he said.

Noting previous school shootings, such as Columbine and Sandy Hook, Mr Pollack said: "It should have been one school shooting and we should have fixed it and I'm p*****."

"Because my daughter, I'm not going to see again. King David Cemetery, that is where I go to see my kid now."

Sam Zeif asked the president why it was "that easy" to buy an AR-15, the type of weapon used by gunman Nikolas Cruz.

Protests have been taking place across Florida. AP

Mr Trump also heard messages from the parents of Gina Montalto and Jaime Guttenberg, two 14-year-old girls killed in the Florida attack.

Fred Guttenberg, father of Jaime, called on the president to "publicly acknowledge the role of guns" in violence".

The president pledged action during the meeting, saying: "We don't want others to go through the kind of pain you've been through."

He said he was considering backing proposals to promote concealed carrying of weapons by trained school employees to respond to school shootings.