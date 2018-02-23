Fourth Brit dies following Grand Canyon helicopter crash

Three others died on the day of a sightseeing helicopter accident at the Grand Canyon.

Teddy Fujimoto

A fourth British holidaymaker has died after a helicopter crash in Arizona that happened earlier this month.

Jonathan Udall, 32, died of the injuries he suffered in the accident in the Grand Canyon which also killed three other Britons.

He was celebrating his honeymoon with his wife Ellie Milward, who is in a critical condition in hospital following the crash.

More than £21,000 has been raised for Mr Udall and Ms Milward via a JustGiving crowdfund.

Chris Tucker, who set up the page, wrote on Thursday: "It is with a very heavy heart that I must type this.

"Our good friend Jon Udall has succumb to his injuries.

"He was strong, brave and I will never forget him. I will update this page when possible. Ellie is critical and is continuing to fight. "

Becky Dobson, 27, was on a US holiday with boyfriend Stuart Hill, 30, and his brother Jason Hill, 32, when they were killed in the incident.

Three further Britons including Mr Udall were at that time taken to hospital, along with the pilot Scott Booth.

Rescue workers said they were hampered by severe weather, and survivors had to wait eight hours to be rescued after the crash on February 10.