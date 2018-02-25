North Korea say they are willing to hold talks with US

Pyongyang's delegate to the Winter Olympics made the announcement as games came to a close.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (front left) has met with Kim Yong-chol (back right), North Korea's chief delegate to the Winter Olympics. AP

North Korea is willing to hold talks with the US, Pyongyang's delegate to the Winter Olympics has said.

The announcement came after Gen Kim Yong-chol met South Korean President Moon Jae-in ahead of the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics.

The pair watched the closing ceremony of the "Peace Games" and shared a brief handshake in a box in which US President Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka, also sat.

Despite divisions between the two Koreas, the countries agreed to have their athletes march together at both the opening and closing ceremonies under a banner of unification, and they also fielded a unified women's ice hockey team.