Fifth Briton dies after Grand Canyon helicopter crash

Eleanor Udall, 29, was on her honeymoon with Jonathan Udall, who also died after the accident.

Ellie Udall (right) and her new husband Jonathan both died after the crash. Just Giving/Chris Tucker

A newlywed on her honeymoon has died from her injuries after a helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon last month that also claimed the life of her husband and three other British victims.

Ellie Udall, 29, never regained consciousness after the crash and died from her injuries, her family said in a statement.

They said: "It is with great sadness that we have to announce the death of our daughter Eleanor Udall (nee Milward) as a result of the injuries she sustained in the Grand Canyon helicopter crash on February 10, 2018.

"Mrs Udall passed away without regaining consciousness, in the Lion's Burns Unit at the University Medical Centre, Las Vegas, USA.

"The family are exceedingly grateful for everything done by rescue services and volunteers in the Canyon, and throughout the last two weeks by the exceptional staff at UMC."

Ms Udall's husband, Jonathan, aged 32, was also airlifted for treatment following the crash on February 10 but died in hospital.

A post on Monday by friend Chris Tucker, the founder of a Just Giving page set up to help the couple, read: "It deeply saddens me once more to update this page.

"Yesterday Ellie lost her battle to her injuries, the only consolation I can muster is that she is no longer in pain and is, I hope, with Jon.

"The continued support to this page is heartwarming during this tragic time. May we never forget this wonderful couple."

The couple's friends, Becky Dobson, 27, her boyfriend Stuart Hill, 30, and his brother Jason Hill, 32, died when the Airbus EC130 B4 crashed shortly before sunset on February 10.

They had also been celebrating Stuart Hill's 30th birthday with a trip to Las Vegas.

The helicopter crashed on tribal land in a section of the Grand Canyon outside the national park where air tours are not as highly regulated.

Two others - Jennifer Barham, 39, and pilot Scott Booth, 42 - were also treated in hospital.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board.

A preliminary report said witnesses saw the helicopter do at least two 360-degree turns before hitting the ground.

Investigators will interview witnesses, survivors, the helicopter operator and manufacturer and others before issuing a full report in at least a year's time.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.