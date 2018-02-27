German cities to ban diesel cars to reduce air pollution

Cities will be given the right to ban diesel vehicles as part of plans to combat air pollution.

Diesel cars are facing the axe. PA

German cities will be given the right to ban diesel cars as part of plans to combat air pollution.

The Federal Administrative Court in Leipzig ruled that the cities of Stuttgart and Dusseldorf will be allowed to ban diesel cars as part of environmental moves.

Campaigners have sued a number of cities in the country recently, saying they are duty-bound to cut excessive air pollution in order to protect people's health.

Nitrogen oxide, or NOx, is emitted by diesel cars which causes breathing problems and thousands of deaths each year.

Many state employees fear enforcing bans could become an administrative nightmare.

The banning of diesel cars will hopefully reduce air pollution. PA

Both Stuttgart and Dusseldorf will need to provide evidence that any ban would be proportionate to the aim of cutting emissions to the legal limit.

There would be no need for those cities which choose to ban diesel vehicles to compensate those who own cars which would fall foul of the new rules.

One of Germany's oldest and largest environmental organisations applauded the decision, saying "the pressure on politicians and manufacturers has increased significantly" to take measures to reduce pollution.

The Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Union said "affected cities must now be made the trailblazers of a transportation U-turn as soon as possible to strike a balance between mobility needs and environmental and health protection".

Angela Merkel, German Chancellor, said: "The verdict has just been passed. We will of course look into it.

"A first look at this judgement shows us that we are, of course, informed here about the limit values. We must examine who has the legal options now.

"This is why we will, of course, enter into discussions with the municipalities and the states. And at the same time, we feel that the measures we have now taken in the clean air 2017-2020 are confirmed.

"We know that many of the cities affected today do not have so many overruns of limit values.

"The issue of proportionality also plays a major role in the judgement.

"This means that we may be able to meet the necessary limit values quickly and then there are some cities with special problems.

"And here we will have a look at how and in which way we should act here. You know our letter to the European Commission in which we have also argued.

"And in any case, the air pollution control plans must now be implemented with the help of the federal government, of course, with all the states.

"We will discuss further details with all those concerned.

"What is perhaps only important today is that it is only about individual cities, in which more has to be traded, but it really is not about the total area and all car owners in Germany.

"That's what I think is important on this day."

