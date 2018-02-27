  • STV
  • MySTV

German cities to ban diesel cars to reduce air pollution

ITV

Cities will be given the right to ban diesel vehicles as part of plans to combat air pollution.

Diesel cars are facing the axe.
Diesel cars are facing the axe. PA

German cities will be given the right to ban diesel cars as part of plans to combat air pollution.

The Federal Administrative Court in Leipzig ruled that the cities of Stuttgart and Dusseldorf will be allowed to ban diesel cars as part of environmental moves.

Campaigners have sued a number of cities in the country recently, saying they are duty-bound to cut excessive air pollution in order to protect people's health. 

Nitrogen oxide, or NOx, is emitted by diesel cars which causes breathing problems and thousands of deaths each year.

Many state employees fear enforcing bans could become an administrative nightmare.

The banning of diesel cars will hopefully reduce air pollution.
The banning of diesel cars will hopefully reduce air pollution. PA

Both Stuttgart and Dusseldorf will need to provide evidence that any ban would be proportionate to the aim of cutting emissions to the legal limit.

There would be no need for those cities which choose to ban diesel vehicles to compensate those who own cars which would fall foul of the new rules.

One of Germany's oldest and largest environmental organisations applauded the decision, saying "the pressure on politicians and manufacturers has increased significantly" to take measures to reduce pollution.

The Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Union said "affected cities must now be made the trailblazers of a transportation U-turn as soon as possible to strike a balance between mobility needs and environmental and health protection".

Angela Merkel, German Chancellor, said: "The verdict has just been passed. We will of course look into it. 

"A first look at this judgement shows us that we are, of course, informed here about the limit values. We must examine who has the legal options now.

"This is why we will, of course, enter into discussions with the municipalities and the states. And at the same time, we feel that the measures we have now taken in the clean air 2017-2020 are confirmed. 

"We know that many of the cities affected today do not have so many overruns of limit values. 

"The issue of proportionality also plays a major role in the judgement. 

"This means that we may be able to meet the necessary limit values quickly and then there are some cities with special problems.

"And here we will have a look at how and in which way we should act here. You know our letter to the European Commission in which we have also argued. 

"And in any case, the air pollution control plans must now be implemented with the help of the federal government, of course, with all the states. 

"We will discuss further details with all those concerned. 

"What is perhaps only important today is that it is only about individual cities, in which more has to be traded, but it really is not about the total area and all car owners in Germany. 

"That's what I think is important on this day."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.