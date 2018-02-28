Trump aide Hope Hicks resigns from White House role

The White House Communications Director, Hope Hicks, has resigned from her role.

One of President Trump's most loyal aides, Hope Hicks the White House Communications Director, is resigning.

In a statement, the president praises Hicks for her work over the last three years. He says he "will miss having her by my side."

The news comes a day after Hicks was interviewed for nine hours by the panel investigating Russia interference in the 2016 election and contact between Trump's campaign and Russia.

She acknowledged to a House intelligence panel that she has occasionally told "white lies" for Trump.

But she said she had not lied about anything relevant to the Russia investigation.

Hicks served as Trump's one-woman communications shop during his winning campaign.

In a statement Hope Hicks said: "There are no words to adequately express my gratitude to President Trump."