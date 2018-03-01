Woman 'poisoned friend with cheesecake to steal her ID'

Viktoria Nasyrova allegedly laced the cake with tranquillisers before stealing her passport.

Viktoria Nasyrova had allegedly fled Russia to the US to escape a murder charge there. Facebook

A Russian woman tried to kill her friend with poisoned cheesecake and staged her body as a suicide in an attempt to steal her identity, police in New York say.

Viktoria Nasyrova, 42, allegedly targeted a friend who shared a striking similarity in looks by offering her a cake laced with strong tranquillisers before making off with the unconscious woman's identity documents.

Both women were were US-based Russians with dark hair, the same skin complexion, said police.

She allegedly poised a friend with a cake before trying to steal her identity. Facebook

The 35-year-old victim, Olga Tsvyk, said the last thing she remembered after eating the cake was passing out at her home in Queens, New York, as Nasyrova sat next to her.

The following day Ms Tsvyk was found by a friend, dressed in lingerie and unconscious in bed surrounded by pills in a scene apparently staged as a suicide.

After treatment in hospital, she realised that her passport and employment card were missing, along with cash and a ring.

Police then tested the cake and found that it contained phenazepam, a powerful Russian tranquilliser.

Ms Nasyrova could face up to 25 years in prison over the attack. Facebook

Nasyrova, of Brooklyn, was caught by police in March this year and has been charged with offences including attempted murder, burglary, assault.

If convicted, she faces up to 25 years in prison.

Nasyrova is also facing accusations of murder in her native Russia over the death of Alla Alekseenko, 54.

She is said to have fled Russia to New York to escape police, who say the murder was motivated by money. She has denied the allegations of murder in an interview.

District Attorney Richard Brow said: "This is a bizarre and twisted crime that could have resulted in the death of a Queens woman, whose only fault was that she shared similar features with the defendant."

