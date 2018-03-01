  • STV
  • MySTV

Woman 'poisoned friend with cheesecake to steal her ID'

ITV

Viktoria Nasyrova allegedly laced the cake with tranquillisers before stealing her passport.

Viktoria Nasyrova had allegedly fled Russia to the US to escape a murder charge there.
Viktoria Nasyrova had allegedly fled Russia to the US to escape a murder charge there. Facebook

A Russian woman tried to kill her friend with poisoned cheesecake and staged her body as a suicide in an attempt to steal her identity, police in New York say.

Viktoria Nasyrova, 42, allegedly targeted a friend who shared a striking similarity in looks by offering her a cake laced with strong tranquillisers before making off with the unconscious woman's identity documents.

Both women were were US-based Russians with dark hair, the same skin complexion, said police.

She allegedly poised a friend with a cake before trying to steal her identity.
She allegedly poised a friend with a cake before trying to steal her identity. Facebook

The 35-year-old victim, Olga Tsvyk, said the last thing she remembered after eating the cake was passing out at her home in Queens, New York, as Nasyrova sat next to her.

The following day Ms Tsvyk was found by a friend, dressed in lingerie and unconscious in bed surrounded by pills in a scene apparently staged as a suicide.

After treatment in hospital, she realised that her passport and employment card were missing, along with cash and a ring.

Police then tested the cake and found that it contained phenazepam, a powerful Russian tranquilliser.

Ms Nasyrova could face up to 25 years in prison over the attack.
Ms Nasyrova could face up to 25 years in prison over the attack. Facebook

Nasyrova, of Brooklyn, was caught by police in March this year and has been charged with offences including attempted murder, burglary, assault.

If convicted, she faces up to 25 years in prison.

Nasyrova is also facing accusations of murder in her native Russia over the death of Alla Alekseenko, 54.

She is said to have fled Russia to New York to escape police, who say the murder was motivated by money. She has denied the allegations of murder in an interview.

District Attorney Richard Brow said: "This is a bizarre and twisted crime that could have resulted in the death of a Queens woman, whose only fault was that she shared similar features with the defendant."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.