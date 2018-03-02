Gang 'looted Lidl store and used digger to smash it up'

A safe was reportedly stolen during the raid on the Lidl supermarket on Friday night.

Lidl: Targeted by gang. PA

Arrests have been made after a gang of youths allegedly raided a Lidl supermarket before smashing it up with a digger.

Clips of the incident have gone viral on social media leading to local politicians condemning the actions of those involved.

The group allegedly used angle-grinders to cut through shutters before stealing alcohol and a safe during the raid in Tallaght, Dublin on Friday night.

A video appeared on Twitter of a telescopic JCB, which had been stolen from a nearby site, being used to break the safe open.

The same digger was then videod targeting the Lidl store.

Irish police have confirmed that arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Local councillor Brian Lawlor told the Irish Times that a group of young men broke into the store, which had been closed due to a snowstorm, and stole alcohol before causing thousands of Euros worth of damage.

He said: "It is very disappointing that shop was looted at a time when emergency services are so busy."

Another councillor Cathal King said the local community was "absolutely fuming."

Pictures circulating social media appearing to show the shop on fire have not been confirmed.