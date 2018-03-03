British brothers shot by muggers on holiday in Brazil

The pair were injured after they fought back during the incident in a popular resort town.

Porto Seguro, in the southern Brazilian state of Bahia. AP

Two British brothers were shot during an attempted mugging while on holiday in Brazil, police have said.

The brothers, who are in their 20s, were shot after they tried to fight off the robbers in the popular resort town of Porto Seguro on the northern coast.

Police said they suffered arm and hand injuries in the attack.

The pair, who have not been named, said they were targeted by two people on a motorcycle while walking in the city on Friday.

The muggers tried to snatch a backpack from one of the men, and when he pulled it back, they began firing.

One was shot in the hand and has a fractured finger. The other was shot twice in the arm and has a fractured bone there.

Police have not yet identified any suspects.