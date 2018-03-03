Man reportedly shoots himself outside of White House

The Secret Service has placed the White House on lockdown after reports of shots fired.

The White House was placed in lockdown. PA

The White House was placed in lockdown on Saturday after a man reportedly shot himself just outside the fence line.

The Secret Service tweeted about noon Saturday that personnel are responding and a person "allegedly suffered a self-inflicted gun shot wound along the north fence line" of the White House.

President Donald Trump is currently at his Florida golf resort Mar-a-Lago, but is set to return to Washington DC on Saturday afternoon.

The Secret Service said in a Twitter post that there are no other reported injuries related to the incident.

The District of Columbia police says its homicide/natural death unit is responding.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said "we are aware of the situation, the president has been briefed".

The man's condition is unknown.