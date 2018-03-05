Man rescued after being buried under avalanche of snow

The man was saved after his snowboard was spotted sticking out of the snow at a ski resort.

A man has been rescued after being buried under snow when an avalanche came down at a ski resort in California.

Luckily, the tip of his snowboard was spotted sticking out of the snow enabling a group of skiers and members of a snow patrol to find him.

In total, five people were trapped in the snow at the Squaw Valley resort

Two people were injured - including one seriously.

Officials are investigating the cause of the avalanche but believe it may have been sparked by a winter storm which dumped 32 inches of snow in 24 hours.

