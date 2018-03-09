Zoo performs CAT scan on 32-stone lion with gum infection
Columbus Zoo in Ohio put its new scanner to the test by using it to examine Tomo.
A 32-stone lion put a zoo's new technology to the test when he underwent a CAT scan.
Tomo had been suffering from a gum infection that would not heal.
Vets at Columbus Zoo would not have been able to examine the huge lion's gums without the new scanner.
The Ohio zoo is one of just six in America with CAT technology on site.
Happily for the 14-year-old and his admirers, his infection was found to be localised and easily treatable.
Tomo has been put on anti fungal medicine and is expected to make a complete recovery.
The big cat has been at the zoo since 2006 and has fathered three litters since his arrival.
Dr. Randy Junge, Vice President of Animal Health at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium said: "The ability to add CAT technology to our diagnostic services keeps us on the cutting edge of zoo medicine, gives us critical diagnostic capabilities for our Zoo patients, and enables us to provide state-of-the-art training for our residents.
"This machine will play an absolutely critical role in identifying potential or unseen health concerns within the animals in our care."
