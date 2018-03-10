  • STV
'Ex-patient' gunman kills three at US veterans' home

ITV

A relative of one of those killed said that the gunman had been kicked out of therapy.

Police near the Veterans Home of California. AP

Three women and their attacker have been killed in a hostage situation at the largest care home for veterans in the United States.

Albert Wong - the alleged gunman - is thought to have slipped into the sprawling Veterans Home of California during a going-away party.

A relative of one of the women killed said that Wong, a former Army infantryman, had previously been kicked out of therapy at the centre.

The 36-year-old's victims have been identified as Programme Executive Director Christine Loeber, 48; Clinical Director Jennifer Golick, 42; and Jennifer Gonzalez, 29, a Clinical Psychologist with the San Francisco Department of Veterans Affairs Healthcare System.

A woman who escaped unharmed from the home is comforted by her brother. AP

Gunshots were first fired around 10.30am local time (6.30pm GMT) on Friday, but nothing more was heard from Wong or the women until their bodies were found at about 6pm (2am GMT), authorities said.

Hostage negotiators had been unable to get in touch with Wong.

A sheriff's deputy who responded to the attack in Yountville, 53 miles north of San Francisco, got into a shootout with Wong, but was not injured.

California Highway Patrol Assistant Chief Chris Childs said it is "far too early to say if they [the victims] were chosen at random" because investigators had not yet determined a motive for the killings.

The building houses around 1,000 war veterans. AP

Wong served in Afghanistan from 2011 to 2012, and held a number of service awards, including one for expert marksmanship with a rifle.

The Pathway Home is a non-profit organisation that treats combat veterans of Iraq and Afghanistan for post-traumatic stress disorder.

