Nightclub shut down after allowing woman to ride horse

Miami Beach mayor said the club's license was withdrawn for 'insane stupidity'.

The horse was seen panicking shortly after it was led into the club. Twitter/OfficialJoelF

A nightclub has been stripped of its licence for "insane stupidity and irresponsibility" after a woman rode a horse onto the dance floor.

Video uploaded on social media shows the woman, who was dressed only in lingerie, riding into the packed event at the Mokai Lounge club in Miami, Florida on Friday night.

The horse almost immediately became spooked and threw her off.

Bystanders can be heard screaming off the footage as the animal bucked and thrashed before it was led off.

Animal rights activists quickly called for action to be taken.

Retribution came swiftly as Miami Beach's mayor Dan Gelber announced the next day the club was being closed down with immediate effect.

"It was an extremely troubling video that can only be described as insane stupidity and irresponsibility," he told a news conference.

"I looked at it and I thought what kind of idiot would do something like this to an animal?"

Police have also launched a criminal investigation over both health and safety breaches and animal cruelty.

They say the horse has been located, and has been deemed healthy and safe after a welfare check.

Police know who the owner is, but have said they will not share that information while their investigation is ongoing.