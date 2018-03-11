National Front leader Le Pen plans party name change

Marine Le Pen has proposed re-naming her party 'National Rally' in an effort to detoxify it.

French far-right National Front leader Marine Le Pen has proposed re-naming her party National Rally in a bid to improve its image.

Ms Le Pen's proposal came in her closing speech at the party's two-day congress in Lille, the capital of the National Front's northern heartland.

The new name would need to be approved by party members in a mail vote and it is unclear whether it will be accepted.

The party was founded 46 years ago by Ms Le Pen's father, Jean-Marie Le Pen, who established himself as a right-wing firebrand.

The National Front has since severed its final links with him by eliminating his title of honorary president-for-life and barring him from the congress.

Ms Le Pen is attempting to makeover her party following her defeat in last year's presidential race to Emmanuel Macron.

But the party received an immediate setback on Sunday after one of its officials was suspended for allegedly using racial slurs.

Davy Rodriguez, also deputy director of the party's youth wing, tweeted Sunday that he "formally denies racist remarks ascribed to me".

A video on social networks showed an agitated man identified as Rodriguez making a racial slur and being calmed. In another video, a black man recounts racial insults he said were proffered.

Party spokesman Sebastien Chenu said on CNews that Rodriguez was being suspended "so light can be shed and he gives us his explanation".