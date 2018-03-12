Five killed after helicopter crashes into New York river

The pilot, who was rescued by a tugboat, was the only person to survive the crash.

The helicopter's crash into the East River was caught on camera. Twitter/JJmagers

All five passengers have been killed after a helicopter chartered for a photo shoot crashed into New York City's East River.

The pilot freed himself and was rescued by a tugboat after the copter went down around 7pm local time on Sunday night.

The crash occurred shortly after 7pm local time. AP

The tragic crash was caught on camera as the helicopter hit water in a stretch of the river near the New York mayor's Gracie Mansion residence.

The red helicopter can be seen in the footage flipping on its side as its rotors strike the water.

Three passengers were taken to hospital in critical condition but later died. AP

Witnesses said the pilot appeared on the surface holding a float as police boats neared the stricken helicopter.

The cause of the crash remains unclear.

A Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman said the Eurocopter AS350 was owned by Liberty Helicopters.

The firm offers both private charters and sightseeing tours.