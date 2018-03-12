'At least 12' killed after Kathmandu airport plane crash

A plane from Bangladesh has crashed in Nepal, killing at least a dozen people, officials said.

Firefighters at the scene of the plane crash at Kathmandu's international airport. PA

At least 12 people have reportedly been killed after a passenger plane crashed while landing at Kathmandu's international airport in Nepal.

The flight, which was arriving from Bangladesh, had 67 passengers and four crew on board, officials say.

Some passengers have been rescued from the wreckage and taken to hospital, an airline official said.

The twin propeller plane, a Bombardier Dash 8, operated by US-Bangla, a Bangladeshi airline, swerved off the runway and burst in flames.

"I can't say exactly how many have been rescued," Mohammed Selim, the airline's manager in Kathmandu, told Dhaka-based Somoy TV station.

