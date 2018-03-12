  • STV
  • MySTV

French fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy dies aged 91

ITV

The French pioneer, who created iconic looks for Audrey Hepburn, died on Saturday.

French fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy leaves the Saint-Louis en l'Ile church in Paris, 2007
French fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy leaves the Saint-Louis en l'Ile church in Paris, 2007 AP

French fashion designer, Hubert de Givenchy, pioneer of 'ready-to-wear clothing', has died aged 91.

The couturier, who created iconic looks such as Audrey Hepburn's 'Little Black Dress' in the movie Breakfast at Tiffany's, died at the Renaissance chateau near Paris that he shared with his partner Philippe Venet.

Venet, also a fashion designer, confirmed the news to the AFP news agency, saying: "It is with huge sadness that we inform you that Hubert Taffin de Givenchy has died."

In a statement, House of Givenchy paid tribute to its founder, saying that he was "a major personality of the world of French haute couture and a gentleman who symbolized Parisian chic and elegance for more than half a century."

It said: "He revolutionized international fashion with the timelessly stylish looks he created for Audrey Hepburn, his great friend and muse for over 40 years."

The decades-long friendship with Hepburn saw Givenchy dress the star in nearly a dozen films, including the 1961 hit Breakfast At Tiffany's.

The sleeveless black evening gown she wore in the movie, complete with rows of pearls, elbow-length gloves and oversized shades, would end up becoming Givenchy's most famous look.

The designer also forged close friendships with other famous clients, including Liz Taylor, and Jackie Kennedy.

French fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy poses with mannequins in his shop in Paris, 1952
French fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy poses with mannequins in his shop in Paris, 1952 AP

He was part of an elite group of Paris-based designers, including Christian Dior and Yves Saint Laurent, who redefined fashion after the Second World War.

Givenchy, who was born into an aristocratic family in 1927, founded his own fashion label in 1952 after learning from french fashion pioneer Jacques Fath.

In 1988, he sold his fashion house to French luxury conglomerate LVMH, the parent company of several top fashion labels that includes Dior, Celine, Marc Jacobs, Pucci and Kenzo.

Givenchy retired as head designer at the fashion label in 1995, and was succeeded by John Galliano, Alexander McQueen, Julien Macdonald, and Italy's Riccardo Tisci.

In 2017, British designer Clare Waight Keller, the first woman in the role, took over as artistic director.

She said on her official Instagram account she is "deeply saddened by the loss of a great man and artist I have had the honour to meet".

She added: "Not only was he one of the most influential fashion figures of our time, whose legacy still influences modern day dressing, but he also was one of the chicest most charming men I have ever met."

Venet said the designer died in his sleep on Saturday.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.