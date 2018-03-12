French fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy dies aged 91

The French pioneer, who created iconic looks for Audrey Hepburn, died on Saturday.

French fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy leaves the Saint-Louis en l'Ile church in Paris, 2007 AP

French fashion designer, Hubert de Givenchy, pioneer of 'ready-to-wear clothing', has died aged 91.

The couturier, who created iconic looks such as Audrey Hepburn's 'Little Black Dress' in the movie Breakfast at Tiffany's, died at the Renaissance chateau near Paris that he shared with his partner Philippe Venet.

Venet, also a fashion designer, confirmed the news to the AFP news agency, saying: "It is with huge sadness that we inform you that Hubert Taffin de Givenchy has died."

In a statement, House of Givenchy paid tribute to its founder, saying that he was "a major personality of the world of French haute couture and a gentleman who symbolized Parisian chic and elegance for more than half a century."

It said: "He revolutionized international fashion with the timelessly stylish looks he created for Audrey Hepburn, his great friend and muse for over 40 years."

The decades-long friendship with Hepburn saw Givenchy dress the star in nearly a dozen films, including the 1961 hit Breakfast At Tiffany's.

The sleeveless black evening gown she wore in the movie, complete with rows of pearls, elbow-length gloves and oversized shades, would end up becoming Givenchy's most famous look.

The designer also forged close friendships with other famous clients, including Liz Taylor, and Jackie Kennedy.

French fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy poses with mannequins in his shop in Paris, 1952 AP

He was part of an elite group of Paris-based designers, including Christian Dior and Yves Saint Laurent, who redefined fashion after the Second World War.

Givenchy, who was born into an aristocratic family in 1927, founded his own fashion label in 1952 after learning from french fashion pioneer Jacques Fath.

In 1988, he sold his fashion house to French luxury conglomerate LVMH, the parent company of several top fashion labels that includes Dior, Celine, Marc Jacobs, Pucci and Kenzo.

Givenchy retired as head designer at the fashion label in 1995, and was succeeded by John Galliano, Alexander McQueen, Julien Macdonald, and Italy's Riccardo Tisci.

In 2017, British designer Clare Waight Keller, the first woman in the role, took over as artistic director.

She said on her official Instagram account she is "deeply saddened by the loss of a great man and artist I have had the honour to meet".

She added: "Not only was he one of the most influential fashion figures of our time, whose legacy still influences modern day dressing, but he also was one of the chicest most charming men I have ever met."

Venet said the designer died in his sleep on Saturday.

