Donald Trump sacks Rex Tillerson as secretary of state

The US president announced he has replaced Tillerson with CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

AP

President Trump has sacked Rex Tillerson as secretary of state, replacing him with CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

Although the move had reportedly been planned for some time, it comes just hours after Mr Tillerson found himself at odds with the White House over the poisoning of Sergei Skripal in Salisbury.

Mr Tillerson had said the nerve agent attack on ex-spy Skripal and his daughter Yulia "clearly came from Russia".

The White House, by contrast, condemned the attack but refrained from pointing the finger at Moscow.



Mr Trump - who has long clashed with Mr Tillerson - confirmed reports of Mr Tillerson's sacking on Twitter.

He wrote: "Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State.

"He will do a fantastic job!

"Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service!

"Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen.

"Congratulations to all!"

Twitter

Mr Tillerson, the former boss of ExxonMobil, was reportedly told of his impending removal last Friday, according to US media.

Mr Trump is said to have wanted to make the change ahead of planned talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.