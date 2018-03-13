The high-profile departures from Trump’s administration

Since Donald Trump’s presidency began, there has been a constant upheaval and change in personnel.

PA

Since Donald Trump's presidency began, there has been an almost constant upheaval and change in personnel - it took just 11 days for the first change in his administration.

These are the biggest departures, starting with the most recent.

Rex Tillerson, Secretary of State, 406 days (1 February 2017 - 13 March 2018)

The former US Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson PA

It had been a difficult relationship between Mr Trump and Rex Tillerson, with the latter often taking a different approach to foreign affairs to the president.

The most awkward moment came in October 2017 when it was reported that Tillerson called the president "a moron" in a meeting.

Trump fired his Secretary of State because of differences in personal "chemistry".

Hope Hicks – White House Director of Strategic Communications; White House Communications Director, 405 days (20 January 2017-28 February 2018)

The former White House Communications Director, Hope Hicks PA

Hope Hicks had been one of the longest serving aides to the president before announcing her resignation.

It was announced the day after she had been interviewed by the House Intelligence Committee where she reportedly said that she had told "white lies" while working for the administration.

Steve Bannon - Chief strategist****, 211 days (January 20 – 18 August 2017)

The former chief strategist to Donald Trump, Steve Bannon PA

Bannon played a key role in Trump's successful presidential campaign before being appointed to the White House. His appointment was criticised due to his former role at Breitbart News, a media outlet closely connected to the alt-right movement.

It is thought he was sacked by the Trump administration because he wasn't "doing anything but pushing his own agenda," according to White House Chief of Staff John Kelly.

Anthony Scaramucci - White House Communications Director, 11 days (21 July 2017 – 31 July 2017)

The former White House Communications Director, Anthony Scaramucci PA

Scaramucci resigned after the details of an explicit phone conversation with a journalist had been published.

In the conversation he repeatedly claimed he would fire "everyone" in the White House, in a bid to oust leakers.

The White House says he resigned because he "felt it was best to give Chief of Staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."

Reince Priebus - White House chief of staff, 190 days (****20 January 2017 – 28 July 2017)

Former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus AP

Former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus resigned after foul-mouthed attack on him by new communications director Anthony Scaramucci.

The White House claimed that Priebus was forced out to make room for new chief of staff John Kelly.

Sean Spicer - White House press secretary, 183 days (****20 January 2017 – 21 July 2017)

The former White House press secretary, Sean Spicer PA

Spicer became a recognisable figure of the Trump administration after being the subject of several comedy sketches on US television.

He resigned around the time Scaramucci was appointed, claiming that with a new communications director, there would be "too many cooks in the kitchen."

James Comey, FBI Director, 1344 days (****4 September 2013-9 May 2017)

Former FBI Director, James Comey PA

Seen by many as the most controversial of Trump's sackings due to Comey leading the federal investigation into Russia's alleged influence in the 2016 presidential election.

President Trump wrote a letter to Comey, telling him "you are not able to effectively lead the Bureau".

Mike Flynn, National security advisor, 25 days (****20 January 2017-13 February 2017)

Former national security advisor, Mike Flynn PA

Flynn was forced to resign after misleading Vice President Mike Pence about a conversation with the Russian ambassador to the United States.

In a statement he said: "Unfortunately, because of the fast pace of events, I inadvertently briefed the vice-president-elect and others with incomplete information regarding my phone calls with the Russian ambassador.I have sincerely apologized to the president and the vice president, and they have accepted my apology."

Sally Yates, Acting attorney general. 11 days (****20 January 2017 – 30 January 2017)

Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates was fired over her 'travel ban' advice AP

Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates was fired for advising justice department lawyers that President Trump's travel ban was "not lawful".

The White House said Yates "betrayed" the department by refusing to back a law "designed to protect the citizens of the United States".