Australia to consider Russia sanctions following UK probe

Australia's foreign minister has said the country will consider if sanctions on Russia should be increased after the British inquiry into the poisoning of spy Sergei Skripal has concluded.

Julie Bishop said she had spoken to Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and supported the UK's probe "in the strongest possible terms" and backed calls for a meeting of the UN Security Council.

"As to the question of sanctions, Australia already has sanctions on Russia in relation to its breach of Ukraine's sovereignty, its annexation of Crimea," she told ABC.

"Of course the relationship between Australia and Russia is strained over the downing of Malaysian Airlines MH17, so we already have sanctions on Russia and of course we will consider any further appropriate response once the investigation has been concluded, or indeed the UN Security Council are to take action."