  • STV
  • MySTV

YouTube prankster shot boyfriend dead in botched stunt

ITV

Monalisa Perez shot a bullet into an encyclopaedia her boyfriend was holding.

Monalisa Perez fatally shot her boyfriend in a botched YouTube stunt.
Monalisa Perez fatally shot her boyfriend in a botched YouTube stunt. YouTube/La MonaLisa

A YouTube prankster who shot and killed her boyfriend in a botched stunt has reportedly been sentenced to six months in prison.

Monalisa Perez previously pleaded guilty to the second-degree manslaughter of Pedro Ruiz III, after the couple filmed a video in which she shot a bullet into an encyclopaedia he was holding in front of his chest from one foot (30cm) away.

The stunt was carried out in front of around 30 onlookers, including the couple's three-year-old daughter.

As well as the jail term, the 20-year-old is also said to have received lifetime bans on possessing a firearm or receiving payment for telling the story of the June 2017 shooting Halstad, Minnesota, and will remain on probation for 10 years.

The mother-of-two reportedly retained custody of the couple's two children and was told she could serve her jail sentence in 10 day chunks.

Monalisa Perez tweeted her reservations about the prank before carrying it out.
Monalisa Perez tweeted her reservations about the prank before carrying it out. Northwest Regional Corrections Center via AP

The short sentence Perez is said to have received falls below state sentencing guidelines, but Norman County Attorney James Brue said that was proper under the circumstances and that he was satisfied that the sentence holds her accountable for "culpable negligence that led to the tragic and completely avoidable death".

At the time of the shooting, then pregnant Perez, told police the idea for the stunt was Ruiz's, while Mr Brue is reported to have told the court that "the reality that this foolish stunt was dreamed up, planned, and executed by Pedro Ruiz, and the defendant wrongfully and tragically relied on his assurances that the stunt was safe".

Prior to the stunt, Perez had tweeted her reservations.

Authorities said Ruiz died from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

The gun used in the 22-year-old's fatal shooting was reported to be a .50-caliber Desert Eagle pistol, described in an advert as "one of the world's most powerful semiautomatic handguns".

Perez called 911 following the botched stunt.

The young couple had a YouTube channel in which they vlogged about "the real life of a young couple who happen to be teen parents" as well as posting pranks.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.