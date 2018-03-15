US accuses Russia of cyber-attack on the energy grid

US officials accused Moscow after unveiling new sanction of Russians for cyber-meddling.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Donald Trump. AP

US officials have accused Russia of staging an ongoing attempt to penetrate the energy grid as they unveiled a range of fresh sanctions over recent cyber-attacks.

The claim comes after the US Treasury announced that it was extending sanctions to 19 Russian individuals and five entities for their role in online disruption and attacks on key infrastructure.

It says the actions staged by Russian "government cyber actors" have been going on since at least 2016.

Among the attacks traced back to Moscow were efforts to meddle in the 2016 Presidential elections, and the huge "NotPetya" cyber attack which US officials described as the "most destructive and costly" in history.

They also include efforts to target critical infrastructure including the energy, nuclear, commercial facilities, water, aviation, and critical manufacturing sectors, officials said.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said: "The administration is confronting and countering malign Russian cyber activity, including their attempted interference in US elections, destructive cyber-attacks, and intrusions targeting critical infrastructure."

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.