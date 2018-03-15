The 3D printed house that can be built in 24 hours

A US company has designed a home that can be built using a giant 3D printer for just £3000.

A US company has designed a concrete house that can be built using a giant 3D printer in around 24 hours.

At a cost of less than $4,000 (£2,900), could this be the answer to housing shortages around the world?

It's part of a joint venture between construction technologies firm Icon and non-profit organisation New Story.

Their aim is to make safe and affordable housing available in developingcountries around the world.

The first model unveiled in Austin, Texas, was built using a huge 'Vulcan' 3D home printer.

It produces layers of concrete to form the external and internal walls of the 350 sq ft home.

Icon and New Story's next goal is to begin building the first community of 3D printed homes in El Salvador this year

A vision statement on their website says: "We believe in this future, and we're determined to make it a reality."

