  • STV
  • MySTV

Britain hasn't gotten any happier since records began

ITV

The World Happiness Report ranked 156 countries based on factors such as life expectancy.

Finish women celebrate at World Swamp Soccer Championships
Finish women celebrate at World Swamp Soccer Championships AP

The annual World Happiness Report, that ranks 156 countries' happiness has crowned Finland number one, with the UK languishing in 19th place - again.

Europe's Nordic nations have dominated the index since it was first produced in 2012. By reaching first place, Finland has knocked close neighbour Norway off the top spot.

Britain, one of the world's wealthiest countries, was ranked 18th when the index was first produced in 2012, and it hasn't gone above that position since.

The top ten, after Norway and Finland, is as follows; Denmark, Iceland, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Canada, New Zealand, Sweden and Australia. The United States fell to 18th place from 14th last year.

Britain's less than desirable weather could be a contributing factor to the country's happiness
Britain's less than desirable weather could be a contributing factor to the country's happiness PA

Meik Wiking, CEO of the Copenhagen-based Happiness Research Institute, said the five Nordic countries that reliably rank high in the index "are doing something right in terms of creating good conditions for good lives".

He said the index showed that personal freedom and social security outweigh residents having to pay "some of the highest taxes in the world".

"Briefly put, (Nordic countries) are good at converting wealth into well-being," Mr Wiking said.

Unlike past years, the annual report published by the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network also evaluated 117 countries by the happiness and well-being of their immigrants.

Interestingly, surveying immigrants has shown that happiness in "contagious"

A brick factory in Burundi, a landlocked country in the African Great Lakes region of East Africa,
A brick factory in Burundi, a landlocked country in the African Great Lakes region of East Africa, PA

"The most striking finding of the report is the remarkable consistency between the happiness of immigrants and the locally born," said John Helliwell, a co-editor of the World Happiness Report.

He added: "Those who move to happier countries gain, while those who move to less happy countries lose."

At the other end of the scale, the two losers of 2017 have swapped place, with Burundi leapfrogging Central African Republic as the World's least happy nation.

Although not detailed in the report, the fact Britain has not got any happier since 2012 is probably down years of austerity and terrible weather.

  • The top ten happiest nations:
1.  Finland

2. Norway

3. Denmark

4. Iceland

5. Switzerland

6. Netherlands

7. Canada

8. New Zealand

9. Sweden

10. Australia

  • Top ten least happy nations

146.Botswana

147. Malawi

148. Haiti

149. Liberia

150. Syria

151. Rwanda

152. Yemen

153. Tanzania

154. South Sudan

155. Central African Republic

156. Burundi

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.