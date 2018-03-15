Several feared dead after bridge collapses onto cars

The pedestrian bridge at Florida International University collapsed onto the road.

Several people are feared dead after a footbridge collapsed onto cars in Miami, Florida, emergency officials have said.

The newly-completed pedestrian bridge near Florida International University gave way onto the road underneath.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department said it was dealing with a number of casualties at the scene and searching for other possible victims in the rubble.

Crushed cars could be seen trapped underneath the bridge, with some entirely trapped underneath the structure.

Footage of the scene also shows officials trying to reach under the remains of the bridge.

NBC News says that six people have been removed so far, with one transported to hospital as an emergency case.

Miami-Dade police have urged residents to avoid the area near the crash at Southwest Eighth Street.

According to local news reports, the bridge had been finished but was not yet opened to the public.

In a statement, Florida International University said they were "shocked and saddened about the tragic events unfolding at the FIU-Sweetwater pedestrian bridge".

It added they were still involved in rescue efforts and would share more information as it became available.