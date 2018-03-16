FIFA confirms VAR to be introduced at Russia World Cup

VAR will be used at this year's World Cup in Russia, FIFA has confirmed.

FIFA has confirmed the use of VAR for the World Cup in Russia. AP

The introduction of video assistant referees on football's biggest stage was approved by the governing body's ruling council on Friday.

Announcing the news, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said: "We need to live with the times."

VAR has been trialled throughout this season's FA Cup with the potential for it to be used in the Premier League.

However the technology has proved divisive, with a number of VAR-related decisions throwing up controversy.

VAR was used at Tottenham Hotspur's FA Cup tie against Rochdale. PA

The decision comes two weeks after FIFA voted to write video assistant referees into the football rule book.

Referees can call on VAR to review and overturn "clear and obvious errors" plus "serious missed incidents" involving goals, penalty awards, red cards, and mistaken identity.

Infantino acknowledged two weeks ago that VAR was currently "not perfect", but advocated its use at the upcoming World Cup.

"We wanted to give the referees tools so they can make better decisions, and in the World Cup some very important decisions are made," he said.

Infantino added: "It's not possible that in 2018 everyone in their living room knows a few seconds after the play whether a referee has made a mistake and the referee doesn't."