Exit poll gives Putin huge victory in Russian election
The nationwide exit poll showed Putin won 73.9% of Sunday's presidential vote.
An exit poll and early returns suggest that Vladimir Putin has easily won a fourth term as Russia's president.
ITV News Europe Editor Emma Murphy said Putin's team pointedly claimed the Skripal ex-spy poisoning crisis had boosted his victory.
The exit poll by the All-Russia Opinion Research Center reflect early results from Russia's Far East.
The Central Election Commission said with 21% all precincts counted, Putin was leading the race with 71.9% of the vote.
The exit poll showed Communist candidate Pavel Grudinin in second place with 11.2% of the vote, while ultra-nationalist Vladimir Zhirinovsky came in third with 6.7%.