‘Serial bomber’ suspected after fifth explosion in Texas

Federal agents say the explosion may be linked to other attacks in last three weeks.

The explosion took place just after midnight on Tuesday WOAI/KABB

A bomb has exploded at a FedEx distribution centre near San Antonio, Texas, injuring one person.

The package exploded shortly after midnight on Tuesday, leaving a FedEx employee with non-life-threatening injuries from the blast.

Federal agents say the explosion may be linked to other attacks by what they believe is a serial bomber.

This is now the fifth explosion in Texas in less than three weeks - four of which have taken place in the state capital, Austin.

Three package bombs inside cardboard boxes were left on doorsteps over ten days starting on March 2, killing two people and injuring two others.

Multiple people were injured in an explosion on Sunday night AP

On Sunday, an explosion triggered by a 'nearly invisible' tripwire injured two more people.

Victims had nails in their legs from the explosion but the injuries are reportedly not life threatening.

Police had initially believed the bombings were linked to hate crime but victims have now been from a diverse range of backgrounds.