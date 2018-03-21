  • STV
  • MySTV

Trump congratulates Putin on election win during call

ITV

The White House spokeswoman said the British chemical attack wasn’t even mentioned.

Trump’s phone call will have dismayed British diplomats and is a significant rebuff for Theresa May.
Trump’s phone call will have dismayed British diplomats and is a significant rebuff for Theresa May. PA

It is surely positive that the American and Russian presidents spoke to each other yesterday.

But what was said during that call - and more importantly what was not said- is pretty shocking, certainly for Downing Street.

After a nerve agent attack carried out on Britain soil, almost certainly sanctioned by President Putin himself, you would imagine that Trump would express his solidarity with the UK and his personal outrage before moving on to different issues.

Not a bit of it. 

Sarah Sanders, the White House spokeswoman, acknowledged that the attack wasn't even mentioned in the phone call. 

That revelation led to head shaking in the White House briefing room.

Trump's phone call will have dismayed British diplomats and is a significant rebuff for Theresa May. So much for a coalition of allied nations that would now ostracize Russia as a rogue nation. Not even the American President was prepared to raise it or to let it interrupt his plan for a summit with Putin.

In fact, Trump is aiming for two high-stakes summits in the coming weeks: with Kim Jong-un in May and with Putin at an unconfirmed date. These are the very two leaders who have authorized nerve agent attacks on their enemies (in Kuala Lumpur airport and Salisbury respectively).

Overnight, there has been another development on the same phone call that is almost as stunning. The Washington Post is reporting that Trump's national security advisers specifically told him - even wrote it down on paper - that under no circumstances should the President congratulate Putin on his re-election.

Trump ignored the advice and congratulated Putin anyway, normalizing the Russian election and no doubt thrilling Moscow's public relations operation.

One final thought on this: Very few people have access to the notes given to a US President before a highly sensitive phone call. The fact that the details were leaked to the Washington Post showed there is deep dissent very close to the Oval Office itself.

So, the President yesterday baffled a whole lot of people. His own advisers; Congressional leaders; the foreign policy establishment; the British.

In fact, almost everyone is upset. Except, of course, Vladimir Putin.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.