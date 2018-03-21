Suicide bombing kills 26 during New Year celebrations
The blast happened on the road toward the Sakhi shrine where people gather to celebrate.
A suicide bomber killed 26 people and wounded 18 others in an explosion near Kabul university as people gathered to celebrate a New Year festival.
The blast happened on the road toward the Sakhi shrine where people gather to celebrate the Persian New Year festival, a spokesman for the Kabul police chief said.
The Persian new year, known in Afghanistan as Nauruz, is a national holiday.
The country's minority Shiites typically celebrate by visiting shrines.
Afghanistan is home to a powerful Islamic State affiliate that has repeatedly targeted Shiites, who the extremists view as apostates deserving of death.