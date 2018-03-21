Suicide bombing kills 26 during New Year celebrations

The blast happened on the road toward the Sakhi shrine where people gather to celebrate.

The blast took place during the Persian new year festival known in Afghanistan as Nauruz.

A suicide bomber killed 26 people and wounded 18 others in an explosion near Kabul university as people gathered to celebrate a New Year festival.

The blast happened on the road toward the Sakhi shrine where people gather to celebrate the Persian New Year festival, a spokesman for the Kabul police chief said.

Police patrol the streets after a suicide attack in front of Kabul university. AP

The Persian new year, known in Afghanistan as Nauruz, is a national holiday.

The country's minority Shiites typically celebrate by visiting shrines.

Afghanistan is home to a powerful Islamic State affiliate that has repeatedly targeted Shiites, who the extremists view as apostates deserving of death.