Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg admits 'we've made mistakes'

Facebook boss reacts to details found through probes into British data firm, Cambridge Analytica.

The Facebook boss admits the company made mistakes.
Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg has finally broken his silence after the social platform became embroiled in a data scandal on Saturday.

He admitted there was "a breach of trust" and his company had "made mistakes" in the wake of allegations made against the British data firm, Cambridge Analytica.

The company had been suspended by Facebook amid claims it harvested personal details from more than 50 million users.

But Zuckerberg's statement is the first time he has reacted to the details found by the investigations of The Guardian, The New York Times and Channel 4 News.

He explained that in 2015, Facebook learned that a Cambridge University researcher named Aleksandr Kogan had shared data from his personality quiz app to a separate data firm, Cambridge Analytica.

Such an action was against the Facebook's rules so they "demanded that Kogan and Cambridge Analytica formally certify that they had deleted all improperly acquired data. They provided these certifications."

Alexander Nix, chief executive of Cambridge Analytica, was suspended following an undercover investigation by Channel 4 News.
Zuckerberg continued: "Last week, we learned from The Guardian, The New York Times and Channel 4 that Cambridge Analytica may not have deleted the data as they had certified. We immediately banned them from using any of our services.

"Cambridge Analytica claims they have already deleted the data and has agreed to a forensic audit by a firm we hired to confirm this. We're also working with regulators as they investigate what happened."

"This was a breach of trust between Kogan, Cambridge Analytica and Facebook. But it was also a breach of trust between Facebook and the people who share their data with us and expect us to protect it. We need to fix that."

Facebook's share price has plummeted since the Cambridge Analytica allegations
Zuckerberg outlined three ways to ensure a similar scandal does not happen again.

  • “We will conduct a full audit of any app with suspicious activity. We will ban any developer from our platform that does not agree to a thorough audit. And if we find developers that misused personally identifiable information, we will ban them and tell everyone affected by those apps.”
  • “We will restrict developers' data access even further to prevent other kinds of abuse. We will reduce the data you give an app when you sign in -- to only your name, profile photo, and email address. We'll require developers to not only get approval but also sign a contract in order to ask anyone for access to their posts or other private data.
  • “We want to make sure you understand which apps you've allowed to access your data. In the next month, we will show everyone a tool at the top of your News Feed with the apps you've used and an easy way to revoke those apps' permissions to your data.”

