Ex-French President Sarkozy faces corruption charges

Sarkozy is alleged to have received €50m in campaign funds from Muammar Gaddafi.

Nicolas Sarkozy lost the 2012 election to Francois Hollande. PA

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy has been handed preliminary charges over allegations he took millions of euros in illegal campaign funding from the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

A judicial source told The Associated Press that the charges include illegally funding a campaign, passive corruption and receiving money from Libyan embezzlement.

According to the same source, Sarkozy proclaimed his innocence during two days of questioning with anti-corruption police officers.

A tired looking Sarkozy after two days of questioning with anti-corruption.police officers. PA

Sarkozy, who was France's president from 2007 to 2012, has repeatedly and vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

An investigation involving funding for his winning 2007 presidential campaign was launched in 2013.

Investigators are examining claims that Gaddafi's regime secretly gave the politician 50 million euros overall for his campaign.