Quick-thinking police officers save choking baby

Two-month-old Tyra Pruitte appeared to have choked on some milk and had stopped breathing.

Baby Tyra was reunited with her mum after the ordeal. Shaker Heights Police Department

Two Ohio police officers carried out life-saving first aid on a two-month-old baby at a roadside.

Shaker Heights Police officers Alex Oklander and Ryan Sidders stopped to assist mum Tamica Pruitte when she stopped in the middle of the road with her hazard lights on.

Ms Pruitte was frantically trying to help her baby after she had choked on some milk.

"We pull up behind the car; we saw a female exit the car and frantically run to the passenger rear door and appear to be in some distress," Officer Sidders told WJW-TV.

"The baby had what seemed to be milk coming out of her mouth and nose. That's when we administered the back thrusts," said Oklander added.

Tamica Pruitte looks on anxiously as the officers try to help baby Tyra. Shaker Heights Police Department

The two officers calmly administered several back thrusts before baby Tyra took a breath.

"As soon as I heard that first breath I think we were both kind of like 'thank God,'" Officer Sidders said.

The baby was then handed back to her relieved mother.

"Just thankful that everybody went home today safely and we saved a life," Officer Sidders added.

Sharing the bodycam footage of the incident on their Facebook page, Shaker Heights Police Department said: "Officer Oklander never expected that stopping to help a disabled motorist would require a life saving effort.

"He and Officer Sidders soon learned Tamica Pruitte's two month old child, Tyra, was choking and not breathing. Way to go officers!"