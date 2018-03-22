Donald Trump's top lawyer in the Russia probe resigns

John Dowd is reported to have thought Trump was increasingly ignoring his advice.

President Donald Trump's lead lawyer, John Dowd, has resigned from the President's personal legal team handling the response to the Russia investigation.

Mr Dowd is reported to have concluded that Mr Trump was increasingly ignoring his advice.

In an email to US news outlets, Mr Dowd wrote: "I love the president and wish him well."

His departure raises questions about the direction of Trump's legal strategy and could signal a more aggressive defence.

Trump's legal team have been in negotiations in recent weeks over the scope and terms of a possible upcoming interview of the president by Mr Mueller.

The special counsel is investigating possible links between Mr Trump's associates and Russia, as well as whether the president has obstructed the inquiry.

Shortly after his top lawyer's resignation Mr Trump was asked if he was still willing to be interviewed by Mr Mueller. He replied: "I would like to."

Last week, Mr Dowd called on the Department of Justice to immediately shut down Mr Mueller's investigation - initially saying that he was speaking for the president.

But he later clarified that he was speaking for himself and not on Mr Trump's behalf.